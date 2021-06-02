Region New non-paper about the Balkans has arrived in Brussels; Five countries joined forces Four countries of the Visegrad Group: Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, including Austria, sent a new non-paper to the EU leadership. Source: klix.ba Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 16:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

This informal document concerns the Western Balkans, reports Klix.



This document does not deal with the issue of borders in the region, but asks the European Union for very important support for the entire region.



Namely, the foreign ministers of the five EU member states are asking the countries and citizens of the Western Balkans to get involved in official talks on the future of the European Union.



As we have learned, they believe that the countries of this region should have the right and opportunity to express their views on the future of the European Union, given that they have a very clear perspective of membership in the union.



It is very precisely stated that the Western Balkans should be part of the initiative of the Conference on the Future of the EU, which was launched within this bloc.



The Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dr Bisera Turković, confirmed this information, saying that she was aware of this document, which she considers an extremely important initiative that should be welcomed.



"Yes, we are officially acquainted and I am happy with this approach. Bosnia and Herzegovina, like other countries in the region, has a clear membership perspective. We have always been an essential part of Europe, now we are only in the process of achieving advanced European standards in functioning and strengthening the state. To include these five countries in the talks on the future of the EU, the countries that will become members in the foreseeable future, is an important signal that we will not be left to wait too long for progress towards membership", pointed out Minister Turković.



According to her, Bosnia-Herzegovina welcomes this initiative and considers it a welcome direction to strengthen ties and cooperation between the EU and the countries of the region on the basis of mutual respect and a common future.



The initiative will be submitted to the leadership of the European Union, including the European Commission and Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.