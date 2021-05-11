Region "Forget Bosnia-Herzegovina, it is a nightmare; EU has a priority, and that is Serbia" After yesterday's meeting in Brussels, discussing the Western Balkans, Croatian media state that the EU is not essentially interested in Bosnia, but in Serbia. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | 11:53 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

The main topic of discussion of yesterday's meeting in Brussels was, as EU High Representative Josep Borrell explained, the situation in the Western Balkans, explaining that the goal of the talks was how to engage the European Union more strongly in the region and offer a better, stronger European perspective for the region.



According to Jutarnji list, the meeting on the Western Balkans was convened on the Croatian initiative after the appearance of "non-paper", allegedly created by the Slovenian and Hungarian prime ministers, Janez Jansa and Viktor Orban, who proposed that Bosnia-Herzegovina disintegrate according to ethnic criteria.



Zagreb then, as it is stated, launched "praiseworthy diplomatic action, gained the support of five members, including Slovenia and Hungary, and distributed its 'non-paper' to the members, which is committed to the territorial preservation of Bosnia-Herzegovina".



That is understandable, as Jutarnji list further states, because the instability of Bosnia-Herzegovina is a strategic nightmare for Croatia and Serbia.

Serbia and Kosovo are crucial

However, "Jutarnji list" states that the key problem for the EU is Serbia and the Kosovo issue. Serbia is the largest country in the region, with great impact in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.



Seven days ago, former Slovenian President Milan Kučan confirmed that Herman van Rompuy, the first president of the European Council, after handing him a document on the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina ten years ago, replied: "The EU's attention - as long as there is no war - is focused on Serbia, Serbia should be trained and admitted to the EU as soon as possible so that it, as a regional power in the Balkans, can take responsibility for the pacification of the Balkans." According to Jutarnji list sources in Brussels, this trend can also be seen in the "non-paper" on the solution of the Kosovo issue, which is completely in favor of Belgrade.



In support of that, the text continues, with the conclusions of yesterday's meeting, which ends with the sentence: "Ministers also requested a quick continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and reiterated permanent and unequivocal support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia-Herzegovina."



It is no coincidence that Bosnia-Herzegovina is at the bottom of the list with a message on territorial integrity. Understandably, there is still no progress on the 14 points set by the EU two years ago as a condition for discussing membership candidacy.



Bosnia-Herzegovina does not have the strategic weight for the EU as Serbia or Kosovo, which still five EU members do not recognize. Or North Macedonia, the other neuralgic point of the region. The EU is tired of Bosnia-Herzegovina, it is no coincidence that Borrell published a blog about Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday, in which he wrote that the meeting with the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina ten days ago was "difficult, with numerous assaults and mutual accusations between the three members".



So, the text concludes, the EU will continue to deal with the Western Balkans, but the primary goal is Serbia (and Kosovo). When it comes to Bosnia-Herzegovina, it is suffice to say that the agreement on the election legislation should be completed by the end of May, and there are no indications of a compromise yet.