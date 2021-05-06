Region It's been confirmed: Croatia is forming a military camp on the so-called Kosovo Croatian Foreign Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman, announced that Croatia will form a military camp in Kosovo for the purposes of greater security. Source: Sputnik Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 16:30 Tweet Share Depositphotos/ia__64/Ilustracija

He also said in Pristina today that Croatia supports the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and opposes any change of borders in Eastern Europe.



"We support the bilateral dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia and we hope that a solution will be found," Gordan Grlic Radman said at a joint press conference with Kosovo Minister Donika Gerval, adding that he also supports the abolition of EU visas for Kosovo residents.



"We have decided to set up a military camp in Kosovo and Metohija, which will contribute to stability. Croatia recently decided to increase its military contingent within the NATO peacekeeping operation in Kosovo - KFOR, and the KFOR operation is of special importance for Croatia, because it is located in our immediate neighborhood, which may have special implications for the stability of the entire region", Radman said.



Radman added that "Croatia and the so-called Kosovo are traditionally two friendly countries that have very good relations" and reminded that Croatia was among the first to recognize the unilaterally declared independence of the so-called Kosovo and announced that Croatia will donate 10.000 vaccines to Kosovo.



Donika Gervala said that Croatia supported the so-called Kosovo, both before and after the unilaterally declared independence, and that the support continued in the later stages of development, and that she talked with Grlić Radman about the foreign policy priorities of the so-called Kosovo and Euro-Atlantic integration and the need for continuous consultation with the Croatian state.



The Croatian minister later met in Pristina with the President of the Interim Pristina institutions, Vjosa Osmani, and then with the Prime Minister, Albin Kurti.