New earthquakes in Croatia: "The house just creaked and the walls cracked"

Two weak earthquakes shook the area of central Croatia last night.

According to the EMSC service, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.20 am with the epicenter 26 kilometers west of Sisak at a depth of 15 kilometers. It was felt, among others, in Sunja, Zagreb, Petrinja, Sisak, Glina, Velika Gorica.

A user from Petrinja left a message on EMSC that the earthquake felt nice and that it 'shook the bed'.

"We felt a rather loud, dull sound and a bang. The house just creaked and the walls cracked," another user wrote.

The second earthquake occurred in about four hours and was weaker, with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 29 kilometers east of Karlovac, at a depth of two kilometers.

It was felt in the same area as the previous one.

The second ground shaking was described as a "light vibration".

