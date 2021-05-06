New earthquakes in Croatia: "The house just creaked and the walls cracked"
Two weak earthquakes shook the area of central Croatia last night.Source: Jutarnji list
According to the EMSC service, the first earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.20 am with the epicenter 26 kilometers west of Sisak at a depth of 15 kilometers. It was felt, among others, in Sunja, Zagreb, Petrinja, Sisak, Glina, Velika Gorica.
A user from Petrinja left a message on EMSC that the earthquake felt nice and that it 'shook the bed'.
"We felt a rather loud, dull sound and a bang. The house just creaked and the walls cracked," another user wrote.
The second earthquake occurred in about four hours and was weaker, with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 29 kilometers east of Karlovac, at a depth of two kilometers.
It was felt in the same area as the previous one.
The second ground shaking was described as a "light vibration".
M2.4 #earthquake (#potres) strikes 27 km W of #Sisak (#Croatia) 13 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/J81gHGeXlt— EMSC (@LastQuake) May 6, 2021