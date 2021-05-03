Region "Republika Srpska has its own non-paper" Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, stated that Republika Srpska made its own "non-paper". Source: Beta Monday, May 3, 2021 | 17:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija. Depositt photos/ dk_photos

"The paper has been written, it's rather fashionable, I'm not kidding, we've already made some of our 'non-paper' document, so one day, when we decide, we will also send it to everyone", Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka.



He stated that the Republika Srpska is in the National Assembly to hold a debate, create and articulate its platform for negotiations with the Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Bosniaks and Croats, as constituent peoples, on what and how to proceed in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



According to him, the whole procedure will be realized without the participation of foreigners.



Dodik reiterated that the time would come for a peaceful break-up in Bosnia-Herzegovina, stating that there is no cohesion element in the state that could bring together the constituent peoples.



According to him, foreigners have been trying for a long time to make Bosnia-Herzegovina the way they want, and in the end, it turned out to be an unwanted experiment.



Dodik stated that ten years ago, no one, except RS, was allowed to mention the referendum or talk about the fact that Bosnia-Herzegovina should disintegrate.



"It was all said before, and now some are confirming it, they used to blame us as if we were disturbing something, and today we hear it from the mouth of important people in the world," he said.



Assessing that the time will come for a peaceful split in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Dodik pointed out that Serbs have no reason to opt for any kind of war option and that they should gather around a policy that will further strengthen Republika Srpska.