Region Milo Djukanović signed the Law on Freedom of Religion The President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanović, signed the laws passed by the Parliament, among which is the Law on Freedom of Religion. Source: B92 Monday, January 25, 2021 | 16:02

Djukanovic announced that he has now signed the decrees that he first returned to the Assembly for a new decision.



"The dilemmas that I had and because of which I returned them to the Assembly for reconsideration remained", Djukanovic stated.



Djukanovic pointed out that he hoped that, after the signing of the laws and their publication in the Official Gazette, which made them part of the legal system of Montenegro, conditions were created for initiating the procedure of any subject in the society for assessing their constitutionality.



"I believe that the Constitutional Court, as the only competent instance, will give an answer to this question in an independent and professional manner," Djukanovic pointed out.



It should be reminded that on January 2, Djukanovic returned a set of laws to the Assembly for reconsideration, including the disputed Law on Freedom of Religion. The parliamentary majority again adopted all the laws, which were then re-signed by Djukanovic as president.



It should be reminded that due to the controversial Law on Freedom of Religion in Montenegro, liturgies were held in several cities in the previous year, and people protested for months demanding that the law be amended.



With the change of government, that law was changed in accordance with the protests that were first expressed by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, as well as the believers.