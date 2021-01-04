Region Croatia: "Disaster" Due to the earthquake, Croatia will declare a catastrophe in the affected areas, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced. Source: B92, Jutarnji list Monday, January 4, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Johanna Geron/ pool

"The government is currently facing two crises, COVID-19 and earthquakes, we decided today to declare a catastrophe in the Sisak-Moslavina County, parts of Zagreb and Karlovac County, but also to form a Crisis Staff headed by Tomo Medved. Representatives of all will be included. Milosevic and Horvat will be the deputies", Plenković said, as Jutarnji reports.



At the Government session, all ministers will inform the Croatian public about what has been done so far to eliminate the consequences after the devastating earthquake, Plenković added.



They will also discuss further activities of the Government and the competent services related to helping the injured and repairing the consequences of the earthquake.