Region Serwer made a plan for Biden: No secession of RS, Kosovo's independence recognition A hearing will be held today in the House of Representatives of the US Congress' Foreign Affairs Committee, experts for the Western Balkans will participate in. Source: Avaz.ba Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 12:50

They will give recommendations to the future administration, which will be led by Joe Biden, on what attitude should be taken towards our region, and Dnevni Avaz states that it has exclusive information on what exactly will be requested.



Experts on the Western Balkans were invited to the meeting, including former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, John Hopkins University Professor Daniel Serwer and analyst Janusz Bugajski, who will give recommendations to the new administration for further action in the Balkans.



As "Avaz" exclusively finds out, in his address, Serwer will call on the future US administration to be more engaged when it comes to preventing the secession of Republika Srpska and internal reforms in terms of weakening the entities, and full recognition of Kosovo's statehood.



In his speech, he will state that Dayton today serves the interests of "ethnic looting barons", of which "one is arming his state for secession, the other is encouraging him, and the third is complaining".



"The United States should pressure Europeans to sanction those who advocate the independence of Republika Srpska, as well as to strengthen and move their troops, with visible US support, to the northeastern city of Brcko to block secession," Serwer will, reportedly, say.



He will also say that Europe and the United States want a post-Dayton Bosnia-Herzegovina that can qualify for EU membership, which means changes to the constitution and a Bosnia-Herzegovina that is not based on ethnic divisions.

Tomorrow at 10 AM Committee Members examine the future of U.S. foreign policy toward the Balkans.



Former Secretary of State @madeleine Albight, @DanielSerwer and @JBugajskiUSA offer policy recommendations for the region under a Biden-Harris Administration. pic.twitter.com/SYsf4sp9uu — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) December 7, 2020

It's time to resolve Kosovo issue as well, it's Angela's turn to say...

"Avaz" also finds out that Serwer will state that there are still problems between Serbia and Kosovo, as well as within Bosnia-Herzegovina, where Serbia is also a factor.



"Everything I proposed will be easier if Serbia helps," Serwer will say, noting that Serbia should finally recognize Kosovo's independence. "The main American goal of the dialogue is mutual recognition and exchange of ambassadors. President Biden and Chancellor Angela Merkel should explicitly announce this goal and pressure EU members that have not recognized the so-called Kosovo to declare that they will recognize it at the latest when Serbia does the same".



"UN membership will require Americans to convince Russia and China not to veto this decision," Serwer said.