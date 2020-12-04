Region Montenegro on its feet: New government election celebrated across the country VIDEO After the new government has been elected, it's celebrated across Montenegro. People took to the streets with flags, car trumpets are heard, fireworks included. Source: Sputnik Friday, December 4, 2020 | 22:40 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

After a three-day session and three months after the elections in Montenegro, a new government was elected, headed by Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic. 41 MPs voted for the election of the new government, 28 were against and one abstained.



After the discussion, Zdravko Krivokapić said in his closing remarks that the new government will not be a servant to anyone, that it will listen to the voice of the citizens and that it will last for four years.



The government has twelve ministries and one deputy prime minister. The Deputy Prime Minister is the only party person, the leader of the Civic Movement URA, Dritan Abazovic.