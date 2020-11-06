Region Violence on the streets of Ljubljana: Police used water cannons VIDEO / PHOTO Several dozen protesters dispersed after the protest in Ljubljana due to the government's measures to suppress the coronavirus, Slovenian Delo writes. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, November 6, 2020 | 09:06 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Protesters believe that the coronavirus pandemic is part of a "world conspiracy", and they call themselves "warriors of light", who want to expose all those lies.



Police used water cannons to try to disperse them, forcing the protesters to throw stones and pyrotechnics at them, writes portal 24ur.com.



Protesters, who oppose the ban on movement between municipalities and the gathering of more than six people, protested in several locations.



Representatives of the organizers of the protest, which is, by the way, scheduled for Friday, have already distanced themselves from the participants in today's gatherings.



Helicopters are in control of the center of Ljubljana, writes the portal 24sata.

Epilogue: 4 policemen injured, 3 protesters arrested

During tonight's unannounced protests against the government's measures in Ljubljana, four members of the special police were injured in the conflict between the demonstrators and the police, and several rioters were arrested, said the Minister of Internal Affairs, Aleš Hojs.



Hojs said that in the end, 400 to 600 people took part in the unreported protests, which he called "anarchists", adding that extreme members of fan groups were noticed among them, as elements of the "underground", and the police were attacked physically and with granite blocks. so the police was forced to use a water cannon and other means of coercion, Hina reports.



Police arrested three people on the spot, and there is a lot of recorded material, Hojs said, adding that he expects that "all those who attacked the police and participated in a gathering prohibited during the epidemic would be prosecuted", as they protested on the day when 30 people died from COVID-19 infection".



Unreported protests were announced in the afternoon via social networks by a group called "Anonymous Slovenia", from whose actions groups which have been demanding the resignation of the government on the so-called "bicycle protests" on Fridays, have distanced themselves.