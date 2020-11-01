Region Metropolitan Amfilohije laid to rest today VIDEO / PHOTO Archbishop of Cetinje and Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral Amfilohije was buried today in the Podgorica Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ. Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, November 1, 2020 | 17:52 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Risto Bozovic

After the speeches held over the deathbed of Metropolitan Amfilohije, a prayer procession started around the Temple where the Metropolitan is buried.



Serbian Orthodox Church Bishop Amfilohije's funeral in Podgorica was attended by a huge crowd outside the church and by numerous state officials, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik.



Earlier today, the Holy Liturgy was served, led by Serbian Patriarch Irinej with several hierarchs of the Serbian Orthodox Church and other local churches, and after that, a funeral service and funeral followed.

EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

Patriarch Irinej said that Metropolitan Amfilohije found people alienated from the faith and empty monasteries when he took over the post and went on to renew what was once abandoned.



"With his death, he leaves behind a void, especially for solving the problem of the church here in Montenegro," Irinej said.



The Bishop of Bačka Irinej said that in addition to the grief over the parting, "our joy is greater, because we know that the parting is temporary".



He said that it was not by chance, but by God's providence, that the Metropolitan passed away on the eve of the feast of St. Peter of Cetinje and that he surrendered to the earth today on the day of Christ's resurrection, because every Sunday is the day of Christ's resurrection, Vijesti reports.



The bishop said that Metropolitan Amfilohije already in his childhood, which was an exception at the time of atheism, received Christ with all his heart as a boy from Morača.



He said that it was not true that the metropolitan died from the virus, but that he succeeded to overcome the virus, "however, his organism and physical weakness did not withstand that temptation."



Irinej said that Amfilohije's life motto was "Everything for Christ, and Christ for nothing!"