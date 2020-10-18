Region Slovenia declares epidemic The Government of Slovenia officially declared COVID-19 epidemic tonight. Source: Tanjug Sunday, October 18, 2020 | 23:49 Tweet Share Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams

Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Janša, previously announced on Twitter that the epidemic would be declared on the territory of the whole of Slovenia and that it would last for 30 days, starting on Monday, reports the Slovenian agency STA.



He added that government sessions are underway.



In Slovenia, the share of positive results in the total number of tested samples exceeded 19 percent for the first time, after the virus was confirmed in 726 cases among 3.765 tests, STA reports.



This means that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Slovenia at the moment is 6.651, while the virus has been confirmed in 13.151 people since the outbreak of the pandemic.



In the previous 24 hours, three more people died in Slovenia as a result of COVID-19, which increased the total number of deaths from this disease to 187.



The fourteen-day cumulative incidence rate per 100.000 people reached 317, up from 290 the day before.