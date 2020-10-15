Region Dramatic numbers confirmed in Croatia: Record number of deaths In the last 24 hours, 793 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Croatia, so the number of active cases in Croatia today is a total of 3.562. Source: B92, Jutarnji.hr Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 11:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Alex Grimm

10 people died, which is the highest number of deaths within 24 hours since the outbreak of the epidemic, Jutarnji. hr reports.



6.696 people were tested in the last 24 hours.



There are 439 patients on hospital treatment, of which 26 patients are on respirators.



Since February 25, 2020, when the first case of infection was recorded in Croatia, a total of 22.534 people have been infected with the new coronavirus. Of these, 344 died, while a total of 18.628 people recovered, of which 431 in the last 24 hours.



To date, a total of 379.379 people have been tested.