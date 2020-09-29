Region What was Edi Rama doing during his surprise visit to Montenegro? The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, paid an unofficial and unannounced visit to Montenegro, visiting Tuzi on that occasion. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 29, 2020 | 09:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ HAYOUNG JEON

According to Podgorica's "Vijesti", he met there, in a restaurant, with Niko Djelosaj, the holder of the Albanian election list.



The restaurant was full of guests, and a source told "Vijesti" that they stayed for more than an hour.



Djelosaj confirmed to "Vijesti" that he met with Rama, but did not want to talk about the details of the meeting.



"Yes, we met today and talked. I couldn't tell you anything more than that," Djelosaj said briefly.



Sources of "Vijesti" claim that the topic of the meeting was the post-election process and the formation of a new majority in Montenegro.



Rama supported Milo Djukanović and the DPS in the campaign before the recent parliamentary elections, "Vijesti" reminds.