Montenegro one step closer to a new government A consultative meeting of Parliament Speaker Ivan Brajovic with representatives of electoral lists with parliamentary status held in the Montenegrin Parliament Source: Vijesti Wednesday, September 16, 2020 | 13:15

Draginja Vuksanović-Stanković ("SDP - Strong Montenegro"), Momo Koprivica ("Peace is our nation"), Ervin Ibrahimović (Bosniak party), Fatmir Djeka ("Unanimous Coalition"), Milutin Djukanović (Coalition "For the Future of Montenegro") responded to Brajović's invitation, along with Branimir Gvozdenović ("Decisively for Montenegro! DPS - Milo Djukanović "), Dritan Abazović and Mileta Radovanić ("Black and White") and Nik Djeljoshaj (Albanian list "Nik Djeljoshaj - Genci Nimanbegu").



The constitutive session of the Parliament of Montenegro will be held on September 23, said the President of the Parliament Ivan Brajović after a consultative meeting with the representatives of the electoral lists.



"The proposal was unanimously accepted, we don't have to wait long... The Montenegrin elections showed that the citizens trust the institutions," Brajovic said.



On Monday, Brajović called for a consultative meeting on the occasion of convening the first session of the newly elected composition of the Parliament of Montenegro.