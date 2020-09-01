Region Patriarch Irinej on the elections: I am happy with the results Patriarch of Serbian Ortodox Church Irinej stated today that he was happy with the changes in Montenegro and hoped the country would return to the right path. Source: B92, Beta Tuesday, September 1, 2020 | 17:15 Tweet Share Photo: EPA-EFE/Srdjan Suk

„I am very happy with the results of the elections and the change in Montenegro. I am especially glad that the people who are coming look at the bigger picture. I think that they will use the right ways to solve problems in the country and that Montenegro will return to the right path, the one on which it should be“, said patriarch Irinej for portal Nova.rs.