Region Confusion over why Montenegro returns some passengers from its borders Passengers from Montenegrin borders were returned due to inadequate tests. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, August 25, 2020 | 21:09 Tweet Share Ilustration: Mehaniq/Depositphotos

That was said by the Deputy Director of Administration for Inspection Affairs of Montenegro, Višnja Orban. In the statement for TVCG, she stated that that happened in the first days after opening the borders.



She added that they returned afterwards with an adequate test, which is mandatory for entering Montenegro.



„As for those who are positive for coronavirus and for every doubt, an epidemiologist is called. We had tourists in Montenegro who were positive and who went back to their country“, pointed out Višnja Orban.



They are being followed to the border by the Sanitary Inspection and the Border Police, reported the RTCG portal.