Montenegro expanded the list for entry without restrictions - Serbia is not on it

Montenegro has expanded the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the country without restrictions.

From tomorrow, citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, Russia, Ukraine and Zimbabwe can come to Montenegro without restrictions, "Vijesti" reports.

Serbia is still excluded from the list.

