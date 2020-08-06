Montenegro expanded the list for entry without restrictions - Serbia is not on it
Montenegro has expanded the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the country without restrictions.Source: B92
From tomorrow, citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, Russia, Ukraine and Zimbabwe can come to Montenegro without restrictions, "Vijesti" reports.
Serbia is still excluded from the list.
#NKT: Objavljena je nova @ijzcg lista država čiji rezidenti od. sjutra, 7. avgusta, mogu slobodno da ulaze u Crnu Goru bez dodatnih ograničenja. Na listu su dodati: #Azerbejdžan, #Bjelorusija, #Kanada, #Rusija, #Ukrajina i #Zimbabve. https://t.co/SMxcbHfoMh#CoronaInfoCG pic.twitter.com/Zu2p3tZaj4— Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) August 6, 2020