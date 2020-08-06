Region Croatian Deputy Prime Minister: War crime committed against Serb civilians in Grubori Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Tomo Medved said it was not difficult for him to make a decision to go to Grubori Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 12:00 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/tommasolizzul

There, individuals from Croatian units, as he stated, committed war crimes against Serb civilians.



Medved told HRT last night that additional efforts must be made to establish trust and pay tribute to all civilian victims.



According to him, paying tribute to civilian victims is a civilizational gesture and an obligation of all to contribute to the society gaining strength and paying tribute to all civilian victims of the past war, regardless of nationality, RTRS reports.



In the village of Grubori, members of the Croatian special police killed six elderly Serb civilians on August 25, 1995.