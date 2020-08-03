Region "I still believe that Milosevic will not go to Knin" Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says he still believes Croatian Deputy Prime Minister Boris Milosevic of Independent Democratic Serbian Party won't go to Knin Source: Tanjug Monday, August 3, 2020 | 14:17 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

Vulin stated for TV Pink that he would respect the request of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, not to comment and evaluate the announcement of Milošević's departure to Knin until that happens.



"I still believe that Milosevic will understand where they are taking him and why they are taking him, that he will take care not only of the Serbian people in Croatia, but of the Serbian people as a whole," said Vulin.



He points out that Milosevic should think about what kind of message is being sent to Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, that after this he will ask them to go to the graves of the KLA and to approve of everything that happened.



"I ask the Croatian government of the reasons for failing to improve the position of Serbs, why you condition the improvement of the position of Serbs by acknowledging that '' Storm '' is sinless and that it is good that they expelled 250.000 Serbs and killed 2.000," Vulin said.



He also asked the Croatian government why it was forcing the Serbian people to accept that "Ustasha savagery" was to their benefit and how the two nations would be reconciled if the Serbs accepted that all crimes against them were civilizational progress and that Croats did not commit any crimes.