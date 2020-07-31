Region Despite coronavirus, chaos on the Croatian border The upcoming weekend is considered to be a major tourist weekend in Croatia, and already today, big crowds on the roads to the coast started Source: Tanjug Friday, July 31, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee/Ilustracija

The "most critical" point is the border crossings with Slovenia.



According to the announcements of the Croatian Auto-Moto Association, big crowds are yet expected in the afternoon, reports the Index portal.



According to e-visitor data, there are currently 760.000 guests in Croatia, out of which 126.000 are local, and the most numerous are guests from Germany.



The Tourist Organization expects that August 1, as every previous year, will be a striking day.