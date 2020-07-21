Region "I'm afraid we'll all be infected by the end of the year" Health Center in Mostar made a dramatic appeal last week, saying that they will not endure long due to the constant increase in the number of people infected. Source: Blic Tuesday, July 21, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File

Kristina Bevanda, an epidemiology specialist at the Mostar Health Center, says the danger of COVID-19 has begun for her since news of the infection in Italy starting spreading.



As Blic reports the writing of Dnevni Avaz, she did not have a day off for months. "We all hoped that the virus would be among us in the summer, but that it would not have a significant impact on everyday life. However, the opposite happened. We have a constant, significant and persistent increase in the number of patients," Dr Bevanda stated, adding that it is disturbing that more and more young people are getting sick.



The reason for that is that, as she explains, in the fact that young people are more mobile. "Our biggest fear from the beginning of the whole story is autumn. Nobody knows what will happen," Bevanda points out for "Dnevni Avaz".



The problem at the Mostar Health Center is the lack of masks and gloves.



"We have rubber suits that we can use, but with masks and gloves, we are almost at zero. Donations no longer arrive, and it is very difficult to buy something with your own funds, because the prices are too high. Honestly, I am afraid for my family, children and relatives. I am afraid that we will all be infected by the end of the year", this epidemiologist concluded. "We are our own worst enemies".