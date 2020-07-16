Region 0

Milorad Dodik awards 'Order of Republika Srpska' to Novak Djokovic

The world's number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has been visiting Bosnia-Herzegovina in recent days.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

After visiting Sarajevo, followed by the "Bosnian Velley of Pyramids" in Visoko, Djokovic also met with the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency, Milorad Dodik.

Dodik presented the Serbian tennis player with the "Order of the Republic of Srpska on a strip" for exceptional contribution to sports and the affirmation of tennis in Bosnia's Serb-majority region, which contributed to its affirmation in the region and worldwide, according to RTRS.

Djokovic received this significant recognition on the Jahorina Mountain.

Djokovic, together with Dodik, toured the famous ski track named after the sports star.

Region

