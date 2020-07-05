Region It's been confirmed for B92.net: Greece closes borders for Serbian citizens Minister of Tourism, Trade and Telecommunications, Rasim Ljajic, confirmed for B92 that Greece will close its borders for Serbian citizens from tomorrow at 6:00 Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, July 5, 2020 | 15:33 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos, Hintau_Aliaksey

According to the media, tourists from Serbia who are currently in Greece will be able to complete their arrangements.



Earlier, Prva TV unofficially found out about this from diplomatic sources.



Also, earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece could not confirm the information for Tanjug that Greece will close its borders for the citizens of Serbia again due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, but it did not rule out such a possibility.



Tanjug addressed the relevant office in the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is in charge of all questions and information related to the virus pandemic, and when asked whether the information that Greece will close its borders again for Serbian citizens is correct, he received the following answer:



"We do not have confirmation of that. We heard the same information. The borders will probably be closed, but as an MFA officer, I cannot confirm that information at this moment," Tanjug was told in that office in a telephone conversation.