Region Djukanovic convened a meeting with parties' representatives, no opposition present Parliamentary elections in Montenegro will most likely be held in the last week of August or the first week of September, according to parties' representatives Source: Tanjug Saturday, June 13, 2020 | 12:15

Elections are expected to be announced by the end of the week, "Vijesti" reports.



As it was announced from his office, Djukanovic sent an invitation to the representatives of the parliamentary parties and coalitions for consultations on Tuesday, June 16, on the occasion of setting a date for holding the parliamentary elections.



Most opposition parties will not go for talks with President Milo Djukanovic, who convened the meeting yesterday due to consultations on the date of the parliamentary elections, part of the opposition confirmed for Podgorica's "Vijesti" unofficially, except the SDP, which refrained from commenting.