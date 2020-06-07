Region Epidemiological conditions met for Montenegro to open its borders to Serbian citizens In Serbia, according to the data from the site covid.rs, 4.052 individuals recovered in the last 24 hours, meaning six patients per 100.000 inhabitants Source: B92 Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 13:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Justin Sullivan

Thus, the epidemiological conditions were created for the citizens of Serbia to enter Montenegro.



By reducing the number of actively ill people below 25 per 100 thousand inhabitants, the conditions have been met for Montenegro to open the border for the citizens of Serbia, Radio Television of Montenegro also reports.



The number of newly infected people has averaged around 70.3 since May 1, and around 50 in the last seven days.



The number of newly infected in the last 14 days was just over 650.



So far, Serbia has tested a total of 269.185, or 38.676 per million citizens.



In Serbia, a total of 11.741 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, while 248 have died.