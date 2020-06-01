Region Media: Empty border crossings from Serbia to Montenegro, many additional dilemmas Montenegro officially opened the border with Serbia at midnight, but only a few trucks passed through the crossings from Serbia, the media report Source: B92, RTS Monday, June 1, 2020 | 17:15 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, thekaikoroez

The Jabuka border crossing between Serbia and Montenegro has been almost deserted since this morning, according to an RTS reporter.



Montenegro has opened all borders with neighboring countries and Serbia since midnight, but Serbia is still not on the list of countries whose citizens can enter without quarantine or a PC test.



The list has been updated, so Northern Macedonia and Ireland are no longer on it, because the rate of active coronavirus cases has increased in those countries.



An RTS reporter was at the Jabuka border crossing this morning. He says that citizens neither enter Serbia from Montenegro, nor leave Serbia.



On the fingers of one hand, you can count the trucks that passed, they prefer Gostun, i.e. Dobrakovo, the crossings which were open throughout the pandemic.



Although Montenegro is not yet open to citizens from Serbia, our crossing is open to passengers from Montenegro.



However, there are also additional dilemmas. If someone from, for example, Pljevlja goes to Prijepolje, he would have to go to quarantine on his way back, so a clarification is awaited.



The airports in Podgorica and Tivat are open as of today, but not for planes from Serbia, Tanjug reports.



The airports in Podgorica and Tivat are open to countries where the rate of active coronavirus cases is less than 25 per 100.000 inhabitants, the company Montenegrin Airports has announced.



A statement published on Facebook states that Slovenia, Croatia, Slovakia, Georgia, Switzerland, Albania, Austria, Norway, Monaco, the so-called Kosovo, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Israel, the Czech Republic, Finland and Estonia are currently on the list.