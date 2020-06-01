Region Drone footage: Vucic and Borisov toured Balkan Stream construction site by helicopter Aleksandar Vucic and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Boyko Borisov, visited the works on the construction of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline in Bulgaria today Source: B92 Monday, June 1, 2020 | 12:38 Tweet Share Foto: Epa, VASSIL DONEV

The two officials toured the works on the Bulgarian section of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline, which will deliver gas from TurkStream.



The Bulgarian Prime Minister showed the President of Serbia a part of the route of the new gas pipeline.



"We will have two important projects for Serbia and Bulgaria: the completion of the highway, i.e. the highway between our border and Sofia. When it is finished, the Balkan Stream will arrive in three hours from Sofia to Belgrade," Aleksandar Vucic said on that occasion.



"Building the Balkan Stream is essential for the future of Serbia and Bulgaria, although I am not sure that the citizens of our two countries understand that," the President of Serbia pointed out.



"The construction of the gas pipeline means the growth of the economy and industry, and providing households with one of the most important energy sources," Vucic added.



"This is not an investment that people immediately understand and see the results, but it is strategically essential for the progress of our countries. I am very happy to be able to see how fast the works are progressing and how our Bulgarian friends are doing and hopefully in a short time I want to say a huge 'thank you' for supporting Serbia on its European path", Vucic said.



Serbia completed laying pipes for its route in December.