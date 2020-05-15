Region Judges from Niksic refused to try Bishop Joanikije? Judges from Niksic have stated in writing that they do not want to accept the case of Bishop Joanikije and Niksic priests, the media report. Source: Sputnik Friday, May 15, 2020 | 23:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ JanPieteruszka

As it was unofficially confirmed to Sputnik, the decision of the judge from Podgorica on whether to accept the case is pending.



Bishop Joanikije and the priests were ordered to be detained for up to 72 hours on Wednesday, after they were questioned in the Basic State Prosecutor's Office in Niksic regarding the liturgy in that city, and due to, as explained, the violation of measures to suppress the coronavirus. The deadline for making a decision on this case expires at midnight.