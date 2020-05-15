Region Montenegro in turmoil again tonight: 4.000 citizens, roadblocks and arrests VIDEO About 4.000 people took part in protests tonight in Montenegro over the imprisonment of Bishop Joanikije and a priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, May 15, 2020 | 01:45 Tweet Share Tanjug: AP Photo/Risto Bozovic

According to unofficial data from the police, about 700 supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church gathered in Niksic, 1.500 in Berane, 280 in Budva, 1.500 in Pljevlja and 60 in Bijelo Polje, Podgorica portal CDM reports.



A large number of citizens gathered for a prayer service in front of the Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, and the rector of the Cetinje Theological Seminary, Gojko Perovic, called on the believers to disperse after the prayer service, reports the Pobjeda portal.



"Now that we have prayed to God and I see you all share these words, please disperse, that is the smartest thing. We should do nothing to prevent Joanikije and the seven priests from glorifying God. We are waiting for tomorrow to see what will happen "There is a lot of pressure from international centers. We asked them to release them tomorrow morning, if that doesn't happen, here we are again at this place. Tomorrow, when they see us, let them arrest us, one by one," Perovic said.



The citizens dispersed peacefully after the service.



Apart from Niksic, people also gathered in Pljevlja, Budva, Bijelo Polje.