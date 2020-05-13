Region Unexpected blow for Croatia: "Sweden has become our problem" Western Slavonia has become a new hotspot of COVID 19 infection in Croatia during the previous four days, "Jutarnji list" reports. Source: B92, Jutarnji.hr Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | 11:42 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Bruce Bennett

Most of the infected are workers of the company "Djuro Djakovic Montaza" from Slavonski Brod, and some of the members of their families.



It is about 20 workers who returned to Croatia from Sweden on May 2 by plane via Frankfurt, which made that flight a new source of infection in Croatia, "Jutarnji list" writes.



In Frankfurt, workers of "Djuro Djakovic" joined other passengers on the flight of Croatia Airlines OU411 to Zagreb.



It is the only foreign line of the Croatian national airline. There were 74 passengers and crew members on the plane, and according to the data known so far, 12 people were infected with coronavirus from that flight.



In addition to nine workers of "Djuro Djakovic", one person from Sisak, one from Zadar and one from Rovinj were also infected.



The last infected is a Spanish citizen who has a family in Rovinj.



Namely, after the plane on flight OU411 landed in Zagreb, all passengers were given a measure of self-isolation and went home.



The first case was recorded on May 5, and after that, a rapid operation began to find other passengers and their contacts.



The company's crisis headquarters provided data on passengers sitting in rows in front of and behind (two rows in front and two rows behind) the infected passenger said, and on the crew members of the plane that was on the flight.



The crew of the plane was also informed about everything, and they were preventively released from all flying duties by May 16. Two days after the first case, a new request for the delivery of passenger data from this summer arrived from the Croatian Institute of Public Health.



According to available information, the search for the taxi driver who drove one passenger from Zagreb to Zadar is still ongoing, Jutarnji writes.



The company "Djuro Djakovic Montaza" in Sweden has another group of 26 workers, and since their construction site will be closed on May 19, they should return to Croatia after that.



The head of the county staff, Stjepan Bosnjakovic, said that he would ask the National Staff for quarantine premises in order to prevent the spread of the infection to the families of the workers, but also to the entire population. "It seems that Sweden has become a problem for us," Bosnjakovic said.