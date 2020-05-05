Region "We are concerned about political pluralism in Serbia"; "Boycott is not realistic" EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said Brussels was particularly concerned about political pluralism in Serbia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 23:49 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

They urge all political actors to reduce tensions and build a mutually constructive dialogue, because, he says, these elections are especially important for Serbia.



Borrell also says that boycotting is not a realistic option.



"We believe that a boycott is not a realistic option and we urge all political actors to participate in the elections and represent the interests of their voters," Borrell said in an interview in the eve of tomorrow's EU-Western Balkans Summit, broadcast by TV N1.



"I think it is important, especially in this situation, that citizens and political actors have full confidence in the integrity of the electoral system and that the upcoming elections will be held in accordance with all recommendations, and that the role of the media, given the conditions in the coronavirus pandemic, be more important than ever", Borrell said.



He added that the EU is very committed to building democracy in its neighborhood and that "full democracies will continue to be one of the important conditions for full membership in the European Union".



Asked by N1 whether the EU would monitor the election process, Borrell said he did not know that there was a way to monitor elections outside the country.



"The only thing we can do is send a monitoring mission. At this point, I do not know if we are called to do this. I cannot answer this question now, as the monitoring mission must have an invitation from the country where the elections are held," he said in an interview with four Western Balkan media.