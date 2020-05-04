Region Intersection of the situation in the region - Serbia tested by far the most people Improved epidemiological situation in the countries of the region has brought a new relaxation of measures to prevent further spreading and return to normal Source: Tanjug Monday, May 4, 2020 | 12:20 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/ al bello

However, epidemiologists continue to warn about mandatory self-protection measures.



In Montenegro, one new case was registered today, with a total of 323, while 249 recovered, according to the Institute of Public Health.



Starting today, new, milder measures to prevent the spread of contagion are coming into force in this country, so craft shops and services, public transport will start to operate.



State Secretary at the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism Damir Davidovic announced the possibility of opening all catering facilities on May 18, which will operate under specific conditions.



In a closed public space in Montenegro, it is prescribed to wear a mask, or a scarf over the nose and mouth, a measure announced by the Public Health Institute.



The number of infected persons in Bosnia-Herzegovina exceeded 1.900, 825 were recovered, while 78 patients died.



A total of 2.096 coronavirus-infected individuals have been confirmed in Croatia since yesterday's intersection, since the outbreak. 1.489 people were recovered and a total of 38.084 samples were tested.



Croatia has today entered a second phase of a relaxed measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It envisages reactivation of the health system and the start of activities in which close contact is made, such as hairdressing and beauty salons.



According to the latest available information, the number of new coronavirus infected in Slovenia has increased to 1.439.



94 people died from the virus COVID-19, and a total of 55.020 people have been tested so far.



From today, many activities will be launched, catering facilities will be opened, shops less than 400 square meters large will be opened, hairdressers, photographers, photocopiers, watchmakers, jewelers, tailors, shoemakers will start working…



Worship services will begin in churches and mosques.



Despite the favorable epidemiological picture, Slovenian epidemiologists point out that the epidemic is far from over and that life will continue in the shadow of COVID-19.



The number of patients recovering from coronavirus in North Macedonia is increasing.



The registered number of patients is 1.511, and 945 people were cured. Since the start of the pandemic, 84 people have died in the country so far.



17.246 people were tested.



The number of people recovered from coronavirus is also increasing in Albania, and currently it is at 67 percent, according to the Ministry of Health.



Of the 197 tests performed in the last 24 hours, six positive cases were reported.



Since the outbreak, 795 citizens have been positive for coronavirus, and a total of 531 people have recovered.



Albania is also starting to ease measures, and a state of emergency will be phased out over the next three weeks, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced.



On May 11, the government will allow the re-opening of hairdressing salons, barber shops, dental surgeries and shopping malls, commuting long-distance traffic, and starting from May 18, bars and restaurants will be open.



Gatherings of more than five people will continue to be banned.



A total of 101.911 people have been tested in Serbia, of which 5.274 in the last 24 hours, as of May 3.



A total of 9.464 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed.