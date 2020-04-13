Region "Serbia is moving towards the EU and that direction is not changing" Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia, Sem Fabrizi, said that Serbia, as the whole region, moves towards the European Union (EU) and that direction isn't changing Source: Beta Monday, April 13, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Fabrizi said he did not consider Serbia, as some diplomats said, "turning its back on the EU and favoring China's assistance", but said that solidarity should not be used as a "weapon" for gaining geopolitical points.



"In January, when the coronavirus was at its peak in Asia, the EU delivered 56 tons of medical supplies to China and returned thousands of people there, including Serbian citizens, to China. Now China is returning the favor," Fabrizi explained.



Regarding EU assistance to Serbia, Fabrizi said that at the request of March 16, the EU announced an initial package worth 93 million euros, 15 for emergency medical aid and 78 million euros for economic recovery.



He added that nine cargo planes had landed in Serbia, bringing in 300 tons of materials, and announced that there would be more, and that a grant agreement of EUR 4.5 million for masks, respirators and containers was signed on 3 April.



"Our ambulance package for the past three weeks has only been part of a comprehensive, two-decade long EU aid program," Fabrici said.



He also said that the pandemic situation puts the media in a difficult situation and makes journalism even more difficult, which is worrying because "a healthy media environment is crucial for a healthy democratic society".



"The EU is looking for a way to quickly divert its financial assistance to the media, so that they too can overcome the crisis," Fabrizi concluded.