Region Hvar fire: Fire spreads due to storm wind, red meteo alarm is in effect PHOTO On Sunday night, a large fire broke out on the island of Hvar in Croatia. It covered the area of the municipality of Jelsa Source: B92 Monday, March 23, 2020 | 08:39 EPA-EFE/ STR/ ilustracija

The fire is spreading, and the wind storm is getting stronger, which further complicates the extinguishing process, Index.hr reports.



There are fire crews on site.



The A1 highway was closed in Croatia due to the storm, as well as several other roads.



Borders with Serbia, Hungary and Montenegro were closed.



In Istria and Kvarner, a red meteo alarm is in effect.