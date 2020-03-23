Region The first coronavirus victim in Montenegro, resided in Serbia At the Clinical Center of Montenegro, 65-year-old Z.P. has died tonight as a result of a new coronavirus. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 23, 2020 | 08:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

He is the first victim of the COVID-19 virus in the country, said KC CG director Jevto Erakovic, CdM's Podgorica portal reports.



The man, who was from Herceg Novi, was admitted to the Clinical Center for Chronic Lung Disease on Saturday night after midnight, reports Podgorica's Vijesti portal.



"The swab sample was taken after the patient's arrival at the Clinical Center, and the analyzes confirmed that the patient had COVID-19. This citizen was in Serbia in the first half of this month," a statement from KC CG and the Institute of Public Health said.



In Montenegro, 21 people have contracted the new coronavirus so far.