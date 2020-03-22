Region The earthquake in Zagreb destroyed walls and roofs VIDEO / PHOTO The 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 6.23 this morning in Zagreb, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports Source: Tanjug Sunday, March 22, 2020 | 12:14 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG/ TWITTER/ BORIS CUPAC/ nr

The epicenter of the earthquake was seven kilometers north of Zagreb at a depth of ten kilometers.



Index.hr first announced that an earthquake had killed a 15-year-old child. An ambulance took to the field but the child showed no signs of life. However, the latest information is that the child is alive and doctors are fighting for her life.



The girl, aged 15, was admitted to the hospital with head injuries and was resuscitated. She is currently undergoing intensive treatment and diagnosis and, as doctors say, is in a very critical condition.



After the earthquake, there are dead people, Hina reports, citing information from a Zagreb fire station.



According to Jutarnji List newspaper, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic was evacuated from his apartment due to an earthquake.



In some parts of Zagreb, power was briefly gone. Index.hr reports people say they do not remember when such a strong earthquake occurred in Zagreb. The top of the cathedral was also damaged.



In some buildings, walls were cracked, the roof collapsed and shelves fell in the apartments.

State leadership met urgently at 8.30 am in the building of the National and University Library in Zagreb. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic, Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic and others.

Keep 🇭🇷 Croatia in your thoughts and prayer, Zagreb just awoke to a strong earthquake https://t.co/IBI87dAvd3 — Eduard Habsburg (@EduardHabsburg) March 22, 2020

The Croatian Interior Ministry recommended that Zagreb residents should stay outside, wear protective masks and keep a distance from each other in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.



Citizens are also invited to await further instructions from seismologists.