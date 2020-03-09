Region It's confirmed, new phase: Coronavirus hit the last country in Europe In Montenegro, the first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said, adding that there was no reason to panic Source: CDM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 08:28 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

"These are women, one was born in 1948 and the other in 1973, and both have been in epidemic-affected areas during the previous period," Markovic said at an extraordinary press conference.



“Montenegro is the country that has the most testing in the region. This is such a disease. One patient came from the United States, 12 days ago, and another from Spain, and was under surveillance”, Mugosa said.



According to Prime Minister Markovic, the Clinical Center of Montenegro has adequate facilities to provide appropriate care to diseased patients.



"The Institute of Public Health has started measures to prevent the spread of the virus. From this moment, a new phase begins to face this challenge. It is likely that new cases will be discovered in the coming period. There's no room to panic. We have undertaken numerous prevention activities to date. It is clearly confirmed that the complete health care system has been prepared for weeks”, Markovic said.



“We are aware of the problems of employers and employees. We carefully analyze every aspect of this ad. Montenegro's budget is the budget of all citizens. I urge people to show solidarity, to be responsible, to join forces", he stressed.



Prime Minister of Montenegro also pointed out that the Government is working with countries and partners on the means of getting medical protection equipment.