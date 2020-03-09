Region "This is an occupation of the Christian world, not a humane story" Milorad Dodik said last night that when it comes to migrants, it is a kind of civilizational occupation of the Christian world, not a humane story Source: Tanjug Monday, March 9, 2020 | 08:30 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Bandic

"Bosnia-Herzegovina can only defend itself from refugees by changing its policy. We need to think about this problem in advance, not when we are confronted with them. We do not want a hard border on the Drina River, there are smarter ways of dealing with this issue. We can see what we can do further, in cooperation with Serbia. This is not a humane story", a Serb member of the BiH Presidency stated.



He claims that Bosnia-Herzegovina has been offered to serve as a "parking lot for refugees" and that Europe will finance it.