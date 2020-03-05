Region Coronavirus reached Bosnia-Herzegovina, authorities to issue official statement In Bosnia and Herzegovina, more precisely in Republika Srpska, the first case of coronavirus infection has been confirmed, Klix.ba reports Source: B92, Tanjug, klix.ba Thursday, March 5, 2020 | 08:48 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/ Tatiana53

According to the portal, the case was confirmed by the RS Ministry of Health.



There are no details yet on the person who contracted the virus, and the Ministry of Health announced at a press conference today at 9 o'clock that the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Alen Seranic, will address the public, RTRS reports.



The conference should also be attended by Acting Director of the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska Branislav Zaljkovic, Director General of the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska Vlado Djajic and Mayor of Banja Luka Igor Radojicic.



Namely, the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan spread to all continents.



In our area, coronavirus cases have been registered in Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Italy...