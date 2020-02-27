Region Dodik "had it his way": Djukanovic's visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina vetoed Republika Srpska National Assembly supported statements made by Serbian Presidency Member Milorad Dodik this morning Source: Avaz.ba Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 07:30 Tweet Share slika Dodika: Foto: EPA-EFE /Andrej Cukic, arhiva

It is about declaring the Presidency's conclusion and decision of 19 February very damaging to the vital interests of Republika Srpska.



The statements were supported by all 56 MPs present, none were against or abstaining. Opposition MPs did not attend the vote, Avaz.ba reports.



MPs confirmed Dodik's statement that the conclusion of the official visit of Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic to Bosnia-Herzegovina on March 2 and 3 was adopted without consensus, and that it is very detrimental to the vital interests of the RS.



The decision to endorse a statement by a Serb member of the BiH Presidency was also verified, specifying that the decision to accept the BiH-EU Status Agreement on activities implemented by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) in BiH, adopted without consensus, is very harmful to the vital interests of the RS.