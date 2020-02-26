Region Ukrainian Metropolitan to lead liturgy in Podgorica Metropolitan Onufriy of Kiev and all Ukraine arrives on Thursday to visit the Metropolitanate of Montenegro and the Littoral Source: Beta Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 23:57 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

He will, along with Metropolitan Amfilohije, head the liturgy in Podgorica tomorrow to protest the adoption of the Freedom of Religion Act.



As announced on Friday, he will visit the Cetinje Monastery.



On Saturday, February 29, he will serve the Holy Bishops Liturgy at the Podgorica Cathedral of Christ's Resurrection, commemorating the Metropolitan's Feast of Saint Simeon the God-receiver.



After the liturgy, which will begin at 9 o'clock, Onufriy will lead the liturgy to the monastery of St. Simeon the God-receiver on Nemanja's town in Podgorica, where a feast cake will be blessed, the statement said.