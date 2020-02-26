Region A ton of cocaine seized in Venezuela, Montenegrin citizens arrested PHOTO A ton of cocaine was seized in Venezuela's Aresa ship, while Montenegrin nationals were arrested, the Montenegrin Police Directorate stated today Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 11:38 Tweet Share

As pointed out in the Montenegrin Police Directorate, it is a several months-long international action initiated by Montenegrin police, in cooperation with Dutch, British and Serbian police.



The portal, along with photos of the ship, also cites the statement of the Police Directorate posted on twitter that a ton of cocaine was seized and Montenegrin citizens arrested.