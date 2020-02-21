Region Djukanovic called Dodik to threaten him, and that resulted in...? Senior Democratic Party Official Vukota Govedarica says Montenegrin President threatened Milorad Dodik Source: Beta Friday, February 21, 2020 | 14:55 Tweet Share Depositphotos/Ale_Mi

Namely, according to Govedarica, Milo Djukanovic warned a Serb member of the BiH Presidency that all members of his party and him personally would banned from entering Montenegro if the Republika Srpska Parliament adopts the Declaration on the Position of Serbs in Montenegro.



"According to the information I have, Djukanovic phoned Dodik (two days ago) and told him that if the RS National Assembly adopted such a declaration, all deputies of the (Dodik) Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) would be banned from coming, that they would not be able to come to Montenegro, not even as tourists, and that they will not have access to their property, which they obviously possess in that country", Bijeljina based BNTV reports.



Govedarica, the former president of the SDS, also said that Djukanovic had warned Dodik that the question was whether he (Dodik) would be able to enter Montenegro.



"To my knowledge, Dodik called his deputies and said they could not vote for the Declaration proposed by SDS MP in the RS National Assembly, Nebojsa Vukanovic," Govedarica said.



RS Assembly did not adopt the Declaration on the Position of Serbs in Montenegro yesterday, as it was not voted for by the MPs of assembly's majority, led by Dodik's SNSD.