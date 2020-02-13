Region Croatian media: Serbian chef found in prison in Slovenia Well-known Serbian chef Dejan Markus is in prison in Slovenia, according to unofficial quotes from the Croatian portal Index. Source: B92, index.hr Thursday, February 13, 2020 | 15:07 Tweet Share Jelena Markus Vuckovic

The index states that more details are not known at this time, and that police have confirmed that they are no longer searching for him, but could not provide more information about the findings.



Zagreb resident Dejan Markus (44), a culinary expert from Belgrade, known from TV show "Cooking with a Heart", has disappeared without a trace on February 7th.

He made the last contact with a friend last Friday when he told her that he was on his way outside Croatia and that he would contact her when he returned on Saturday, but that did not happen.



His landlord also spoke with him on Thursday, and Markus told him he was on his way, and since then he has not answered.



The news of his discovery was posted by his sister on his Facebook account.