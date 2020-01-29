Region "We promised to open a factory in Drvar and we opened it" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits Drvar in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Mrkonjic Grad in Republika Srpska Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 09:08 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug, Screenshot

As previously reported from his cabinet, Vucic will attend the opening of the Komercijalna Banka branch in Drvar, visit the Health Center and attend the opening of the Jumko factory.



Serbian government has allocated € 32 million for various projects over the last two years, with the aim to help the Serb population in Republika Srpska.



The President of Serbia first visited the Gymnasium and the School of Mechanical Engineering in Mrkonjic Grad, and was greeted by citizens in front of the school, as well as by the Serbian Member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska Zeljka Cvijanovic, Chief of Mrkonjic Grad Divna Anicic, the school management.



Vucic said that Serbia will help the school with EUR 300.000, primarily for the acquisition of a CNC machine. Talking to the students, he noted that where these machines were introduced, foreigners were looking to build a factory nearby because they had good installers, locksmiths and other workers.



"We are ready to help further. I am happy to hear that this year there are 10 first-grades more than last year. We promised to open a small factory in Drvar and we opened it. We will help bring investors and implement infrastructure projects. It is much easier when there are more salaries in the house and we will help people get employment", President of Serbia said.



Vucic also noted on his Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav" his arrival to this municipality in RS, with the message that he is bringing aid for a school attended by more than 500 students.



"Republika Srpska is so beautiful and we bring help for the School of Mechanical Engineering and the Mrkonjic Grad Gymnasium. Then I will go to Drvar to help the people, to open a factory", Vucic said in a short video on Instagram.