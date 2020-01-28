Region Earthquake in Zagreb: "It was like an explosion, rather upsetting, the walls cracked" A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Zagreb at 9 a.m., the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) announced. Source: Jutarnji.hr Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 09:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ destinacigdem

The epicenter was 29 kilometers northeast of Zagreb and 6 kilometers northeast of Marija Bistrica, "Jutarnji list" reports.



The earthquake occurred at 8:53 hours local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EMSC data.



'It lasted for a short while, but it felt rather strong', wrote one of the readers at EMSC.



"Like a blast, it was rather upsetting, even the walls cracked", wrote a reader from Marija Bistrica.