Region 0

Earthquake in Zagreb: "It was like an explosion, rather upsetting, the walls cracked"

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Zagreb at 9 a.m., the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) announced.

Source: Jutarnji.hr
Share
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ destinacigdem
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ destinacigdem

The epicenter was 29 kilometers northeast of Zagreb and 6 kilometers northeast of Marija Bistrica, "Jutarnji list" reports.

The earthquake occurred at 8:53 hours local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EMSC data.

'It lasted for a short while, but it felt rather strong', wrote one of the readers at EMSC.

"Like a blast, it was rather upsetting, even the walls cracked", wrote a reader from Marija Bistrica.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

"I am embittered"

"I am annoyed with the adoption of the Law on Freedom of Religion in Montenegro and it affects me as a citizen, not only as a Serb", Ljiljana Smajlovic stated

Region Monday, January 13, 2020 13:35 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/MARIJA PETROVIĆ/bk
page 1 of 8 go to page