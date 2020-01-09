Region Milanovic refused an invitation to attend ceremony at Pantovcak Croatian President-elect Zoran Milanovic had refused to attend a ceremony marking the start of Croatia's presidency of the Council of the European Union Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 10:38 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Darko Vojinovic

The ceremony will be opened tonight with a concert at the Croatian National Theater, and Milanovic will not be attending, it was confirmed from his office, Zagreb-based N1 television reports.



He was invited to the ceremony as a former prime minister, but his team felt that there was no need for him to appear in the same place as the elected president, given that the incumbent president will be present.



Tonight, Croatian Presidential Palace Pantovcak will also hold a dinner party, hosted by incumbent President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, who hadn't invited Milanovic as President-elect, since it is not in line with diplomatic practice that the two presidents are in this situation together in such an event.



There will be a number of other guests, along with the incumbent president, Prime Minister, Ministers and Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, as well as EC President Ursula von der Leyen, Commissioners and other members of the European Commission and senior EU officials.