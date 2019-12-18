Region EU policy has failed and in 2020 we will see how many corpses remain under the rubble EU policy has failed in 2019. Therefore, next year, 2020 could be a year in which the Balkan ruins will be cleared up to some extent Source: Deutsche Welle Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 11:00 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Olinchuk

As early as in spring, it could be seen how many corpses are left under those ruins.



The EU-Western Balkans Summit is scheduled for May next year in Zagreb. The EU Council formally postponed the decision to open accession talks with Northern Macedonia and Albania in October this year.



French President Emanuel Macron's veto has caused alarm across the region as well as in the EU. In addition, it was also breaking the promise from the previous summit. In Germany, the criticism was first of all that the European Union lost its important lever with its vehement refusal - it did not support pro-Western reforms in six Southeast European non-EU countries.



Many hope the May Summit could revise some of the decision made in October, but truly there are slim chances for that. The summit should prepare a new convocation of the European Commission, and its report falls under the responsibility of new Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Várhelyi. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose policy is followed by Varhelyi, is in favour of EU enlargement to the southeast, but with a completely different agenda than Germany.



Namely, Orban does not share concerns about the state of democracy in the Balkan states. On the contrary. He was the one who saved the formerly corrupt North Macedonian Prime Minister from being imprisoned. The more Hungary is committed to the Balkans, the greater the scepticism in France, the Netherlands, but also in Germany. It is feared that Hungary is using the countries of Southeast Europe only to expand its area of influence and thus defend itself against refugees.

Serbia: Permanent Elections, Publicity and Mobilization Mode

Voters in Serbia are also likely to vote in 2020. The same as in 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2012. The permanent elections for the country's strongman, President Aleksandar Vucic, have been a tried and tested tool to keep the public in a state of mobilization, demonstrating his strength to the opposition at an annual pace.



Already in October, Vucic used the French veto to relativize Serbia's orientation to the West and prepare his people for a constant turn between Europe, Russia, China and all possible investors - which is again a logical consequence of the EU's blocking SEE countries from accession. So there is no need to rush when it comes to accession negotiations.