Region Finally, who in Croatia will raise their hand in favour of Serbia's EU accession? Within the candidacy of the future Croatian presidential candidate on HRT, different opinions were heard on whether Serbia's EU accession should be blocked Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 18, 2019 | 08:30

Incumbent President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic said that Croatia would insist on Serbia's meeting all criteria, which, as she said, "must face its past", instead of returning to World War II, in order to "experience the catharsis of what they did to Croatia and to other neighbouring countries".



"I will absolutely insist on Serbia's finding the missing before joining the EU", Kitarovic said.



Miroslav Skoro said he would not raise his hand for Serbia's EU accession until the issues of missing persons, borders, war reparations, cultural treasures and archives in Belgrade were resolved, HRT reports.



Zoran Milanovic said the question was whether Croatia had an interest in doing so.



"With the states members of former Yugoslavia, we have 30 percent of exports in trade. We should treat Vucic and Serbia separately", Milanovic said.



Ivan Pernar said he did not hate either Serbs or Serbia and considered them a fraternal nation, but opposed Serbia's EU accession out of love for them, as it could lead to "demographic breakdown and economic destruction".



Dalija Oreskovic believes that Croatia should be entitled to decide on Serbia's accession to the EU because its political scene is governed by the same structures as in Croatia.



Anto Djapic said that Serbian politics has been the same when it comes to Croatia since the war and that the people of Croatia should decide in a referendum about Serbia's accession.



One of the questions for the presidential candidates was whether to install Cyrillic plates in Vukovar, and Grabar Kitarovic asked why the Cyrillic script was forced before justice was served, adding that the punishment of war criminals should be addressed first, and then the Cyrillic issue should be discussed.



Miroslav Skoro said that the people of Vukovar must decide on this, while Zoran Milanovic emphasized that this issue is an ideal ground for spreading hate and that it is primarily a matter of law and the rule of law.



Anto Djapic believes that Cyrillic is a provocation that lasts for years and that the problem will be solved by changing the Constitution, while Dalija Oreskovic says that it is required by the Constitution and that setting up Cyrillic boards will teach young people to respect other cultures.



All 11 presidential candidates answered different questions, including their relationship to Bosnia-Herzegovina, migrants and border protection.